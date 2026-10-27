Join us tonight at Hendrick Hudson Free Library in Montrose for a discussion of the local journalism landscape in the lower Hudson Valley.

The discussion will take place as Croton Chronicle founder Michael Balter celebrates this third year of operation for his hyperlocal site focused on the village of Croton-on-Hudson, and Peekskill Herald Publisher Regina Clarkin, whose nonprofit news site has covered the northern Westchester city since 2021.

Both Balter and I publish our news sites on Substack, with subscribers funding our efforts.