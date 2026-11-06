Still down by 538 votes, Westchester County Legislator Jimmy Nolan, R-Yonkers, the last standing member of an opposing party on the county Board of Legislators, remained optimistic Friday afternoon at the Board of Elections in Ardsley.

There, the elections board staff worked feverishly to complete the ballot count, four days after a programming error caused a countywide shutdown of Westchester’s electronic ballot scanners.

“I’ve cut the margin in half,” said Nolan, 37, as he seeks a fourth term. “I won Bronxville. And I feel confident is going to be really tight, right to the end.”

Westchester County Legislator Jimmy Nolan, R-Yonkers, was observing ballot counting at the Westchester County Board of Elections office in Ardsley on Nov. 6, 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

That could come this evening, according to an interview with the county’s two elections commissioners: Democrat Tajian Nelson, of Mount Vernon, and Republican Doug Colety, of New Rochelle.

With about 75,000 ballots left to scan, Nelson and Colety said they were optimistic the unprecedented scanning operation would be complete tonight.

“If it’s not done tonight, then will be finished in the morning,” Nelson said.

Yorktown supervisor, Bronxville referendum

Nolan’s race was among several close contests still in play. They include the race for town supervisor in Yorktown between incumbent Ed Lachterman, R-Yorktown, and Democrat Jann Mirchandani; and the ballot question in Bronxville regarding whether the village would vote for local offices in November instead of March.

According to the latest tallies, those favoring Bronxville village elections in November were ahead by just 29 votes – 1,332 to 1,303. A similar referendum was defeated in 2025. In Yorktown, Lachterman led Mirchandani 9,018 to 8,067.

In Nolan’s race for political survival, he trailed Yonkers NAACP President Kisha Skipper by 8,963 to 8,425.

“Kisha’s been up the whole time, but the margin keeps narrowing,” said Suzanne Berger, who chairs the Westchester County Democratic Committee.

Westchester’s elections commissioners, Republican Doug Colety and Democrat Tajian Nelson, oversaw ballot scanning at the Board of Elections warehouse in Ardsley on Nov. 6, 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Several other races have been called, with Republicans and Conservatives taking it on the chin in the GOP stronghold of Mount Pleasant. Five-term incumbent Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi, Jr. was ousted by former Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, by 59% to 41%, according to unofficial results. Margaret Cunzio, C-Thornwood, the minority leader of the Westchester County Board of Legislature, was also sent packing, with political newcomer Michael Peppard, a Fordham University theology professor, beating Cunzio in his first bid for public office by 54% to 46%.

Abinanti wins comeback

Abinanti, who served 10 terms on the county Board of Legislators and 6 terms in the state Assembly, said he would be the first Democrat to serve as supervisor in the town’s history. He’ll also have a Democratic majority on the Town Board – another first in Mount Pleasant.

“We were aided by the blue wave, but we also ran a very good slate and we understood what the people of Mount Pleasant wanted,” he said. “It was time for a change. We tapped into a feeling that the town wasn’t listening to what people had to say. I have a history of paying attention and making government respond.”

At 79, Abinanti said he still has some gas in the tank to take on the administration of the Mount Pleasant municipal government, a town of about 44,000 residents that includes the hamlets of Valhalla, Hawthorne, Pocantico Hills, and Thornwood along with the villages of Pleasantville, Sleepy Hollow and a portion of Briarcliff Manor.

Abinanti said he still plays tennis regularly with a group at Rye Racquet Club in Harrison and teaches sailing at the Society for the Education of American Sailors from Kingsland Point in Sleepy Hollow.

Former state Assemblyman Tom Abinanti was elected the town of Mount Pleasant’s first Democratic town supervisor. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

“I’m a youthful 79,” said Abinanti. “I’ve been playing with this tennis group for 40 years, and one member now is young enough to be my son.”

In Eastchester, Republican Town Supervisor Tony Colavita decisively beat Democrat Cat Sayles, the chief operating officer at Sustainable Westchester, by 57% to 43%. Other Republicans who won were North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas and Somers Supervisor Robert Scorrano.

Democrats won 10 other town supervisor elections, with the Democratic candidate running unopposed in six of them: Greenburgh, Lewisboro, Mamaroneck, New Castle, Ossining, and Pound Ridge.

Flattening the ballots

Elections Commissioner Nelson said it took some time to devise protocols to handle all of the paper ballots that came to the warehouse in orange emergency bags that had never been used for such a huge number of ballots.

Westchester elections employees on Nov. 6, 2026 took ballots from secure emergency bags so they could be fed into scanning machines. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Many of the ballots ended up bent or folded in the bags, so election officials ended up stacking the ballots to take out the wrinkles so they could be easily fed into the high-speed scanners.

“We ended up stacking them to flatten them out,” she said.

She said to expect another online update later this evening, which could include totals from all the votes that were cast four days ago.

“We’re hoping to get it done tonight,” she said.