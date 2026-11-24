Greenburgh’s Department of Public Works, headed by Commissioner Frank Morabito, decided to undertake flood mitigation work on Westchester County land in August without seeking permission to do so.

That unauthorized incursion has proved costly to Greenburgh taxpayers.

Westchester on Monday sent the town of Greenburgh a bill for $348,831 to cover the costs of remediation for damage caused by the project. A second bill is expected for further remediation of parkland, tree planting and stabilization of Manhattan Brook, which is a tributary of the Bronx River.

Westchester County sent the town of Greenburgh a bill for $349,000 for conducting unauthorized flood mitigation work on county property in Fulton Park. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

The Nov. 23 letter from Westchester County Attorney John Nonna came 11 weeks after the county issued a cease-and-desist order to Greenburgh and ZIZA Associates, which owns a commercial building at 10 County Center Road, just north of the Westchester County Center.

Nonna wrote that both ZIZA and Greenburgh were liable for the damage, but the bill was sent to Greenburgh because ZIZA informed the county that the town directed its employees at the site.

“Pursuant to applicable state and local law, Greenburgh and ZIZA are liable for damages resulting from their unauthorized trespass and work on the county’s real property,” wrote Nonna. “However, ZIZA has informed the county that Greenburgh directed it to do the work that caused additional damage to county property beyond that done by Greenburgh. Accordingly, the county demands payment from Greenburgh for the cost to remediate unauthorized work done by it and ZIZA.”

Greenburgh doesn’t want to pay

The demand for payment appears likely to set off a legal battle between Westchester County and Greenburgh. Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Hudson Valley Digger that the town plans to fight Westchester over the bill.

Feiner said that Westchester County officials observed the project, but did not move to shut down the unauthorized work for several days.

A cease-and-desist order was issued against Westchester and Ziza on Sept. 3.

“The town is going to fight it,” said Feiner. “The county was watching the work being done and nobody complained. If the county thought it was a horrible thing, they would have stopped us when the town was doing the work.”

The bill for $349,000 is the latest issue involving Morabito, one of the state’s highest paid public officials, who serves as Greenburgh’s public works commissioner, building inspector, and shows up daily at the town’s Highway Garage to help run that operation. He’s part-time building inspector in Greenburgh’s village of Elmsford, at $7,500 a month, bringing his annual pay to $355,000.

He also drives a town vehicle without a front license plate, with its rear plate obscured by a license plate cover.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner vowed to fight Westchester County’s attempt to collect $349,000 for unauthorized work conducted on county property by the town’s Department of Public Works. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Feiner, who served as a county legislator from 1984 to 1991 until his election as Greenburgh supervisor, said that Westchester should be applauding the town, not seeking to collect $349,000.

He said the Fulton Park neighborhood has long been plagued with flooding, with some homes seeing up to six feet of water in their backyards during calamitous storms.

“I think the county is making a mistake,” said Feiner. “The county executive should be thanking the town. This is the first time work was done to address flooding. Instead of stopping us from mitigating the damage, they should encourage us to finish the job. A lot of our residents have suffered a lot.”

Feiner said that Morabito, who was appointed Public Works Commissioner on March 25, came to him with the flood mitigation plan for the brook. The project entailed removing dead trees and debris from the waterway, and straightening out the stream as it approached a bridge.

Fulton Park resident Tom Bock points to the high-water mark for flooding in his backyard in Greenburgh. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

“This was Frank’s initiative,” said Feiner, who has been critical of Morabito’s dual roles heading up the town’s Public Works Department and the Building Department. “Though I don’t like the dual roles, there are many things that he does that are positive, like this project.”

Morabito did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Fulton Park resident Tom Bock, who recalled several floods in his backyard and basement, said he monitored the town’s efforts, with Morabito’s crew cleaning out downed trees and branches and removing vegetation along the stream’s banks. Then the crew brought in boulders to line the stream.

“We were waiting for a long time,” said Bock. “Frank was the only one who said we could do something about it.”

Bock said the county’s invoice will be paid by taxpayers like himself, who are already hammered by sizable tax bills, which continue their inexorable rise. He is not happy with County Executive Ken Jenkins.

“This is about Jenkins making a point,” said Bock. “The county is now in a pissing match with the town, and we are in the middle.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins spoke on Nov. 20, 2026 at the tree-lighting ceremony at the Winter Wonderland Light Extravaganza at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

In October, Westchester Communications Director Catherine Cioffi said the county had to act after the town commenced work on county property without permission.

“The town of Greenburgh under the direction of Supervisor Paul Feiner blatantly disregarded another government’s property rights, established procedures, and delicate ecosystems to perform unauthorized work in environmentally sensitive wetland and a regulated flood plain,” she said. “Further, it will very likely not resolve the flooding problems in Fulton Park. There are laws, environmental protections and permitting requirements in place for a reason. No municipality gets to decide that those rules simply do not apply to them.”

The state DEC, however, said that no permits were required after making a visit to the site on Sept. 2, a day before Westchester issued its cease-and-desist letter.

“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was notified by Westchester County of a streambank disturbance within a tributary of the Bronx River performed by the town of Greenburgh on county-owned property,” according to a DEC statement. “DEC inspected the site and determined that a Stream Disturbance Permit was not necessary as the stream is Class C. The work was also not in a regulated wetland. Westchester County is installing erosion and sediment controls to stabilize the streambank.”