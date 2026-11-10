The once unthinkable is coming to the Westchester Board of Legislators: it appears that all 17 legislators for the next two years will be Democrats.

With unofficial results showing the defeat on Nov. 3 of the board’s lone Republican James Nolan, R-Yonkers, and Conservative Margaret Cunzio, R-Thornwood, there will be no minority party representation on the 8th floor of the Michaelian Office Building on Jan. 1.

While Nolan has made rumblings of challenging the yet-to-be certified results, the margin between him and Democrat Kisha D. Skipper grew to 314 votes on Tuesday. The close race unfolded as five Democrats ran without any opposition this November, and two more did not have a Republican opponent.

With unofficial results showing the loss by Legislaor James Nolan, R-Yonkers, the board’s leadership is now figuring out how to proceed without any minority party representation. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

If Skipper’s victory holds up, it will be first time that the entire 17-member board, which was established 56 years ago, had all its members from one party. Now the all-Democratic board is faced with figuring out how to proceed without the Republicans.

Nolan said not having a minority voice on the panel won’t be good for the democratic process.

“You need balance,” he said. “One party-rule in either direction doesn’t work. You need somebody with opposition.”

There are structural issues at play. The county charter, for example, gives the minority party an appointment to the board of directors of the Westchester Medical Center. The rules of the county board also provide a $12,000 a year stipend to the minority leader and a $6,000 stipend to the minority whip.

At least county taxpayers will be saving a few bucks.

Will Working Families Party fill void?

One possibility would be for a Democrat who ran on the Working Families Party line to break from the Democratic caucus to become the minority party - and claim the $12,000 stipend.

That’s what left-wing activists do in Bridgeport, Connecticut by winning representation on the city’s Board of Education under the state’s requirement that certain elected boards have no more than 67% of its members from one party.

In Bridgeport, however, Working Families Party activists have a storied history of fighting the city’s vaunted Democratic machine. A Working Families Party candidate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has also won minority party seat on the Philadelphia City Council.

In Westchester, current members of county board, and those elected on Tuesday, who run with Working Families Party endorsement, are generally not at odds with the party.

“We’ve used it to get anti-machine candidates elected,” said Bridgeport Board of Education member Robert Traber. “We were able to push the weaker Republican party out of the way.”

In 2026, Yonkers candidate Leslye Oquendo-Thomas ran on the Working Families line in the general election against Democrat Wilson Terrero, who had beaten her by a handful of votes in the Democratic primary. But she lost in the general election by more than two-to-one.

Jennifer Cabrera, who chairs the Westchester-Putnam chapter of the New York Working Families Party, was recently elected co-chair of the Working Families Party State Committee.

Jennifer Cabrera, of Ossining, chair of the Westchester–Putnam chapter of the New York Working Families Party and recently elected co-chair of the state Working Families State Committee, doubted that any Democrats elected this year would abandon the Democratic caucus to start their own minority caucus.

She said there was too much to lose by leaving the Democratic caucus to stand in opposition.

“That wouldn’t be a help for someone’s constituents,” said Cabrera. “That’s definitely not happening in this upcoming session.”

Private political caucuses in limbo

There’s also the issue of private meetings among the board’s Democrats, known as a party caucus, that are allowed under an exemption provided in the state’s Open Meetings Law. That has allowed the Democrats – and the erstwhile Republican-Conservative caucus – to meet privately to discuss substantive issues that will later come for a vote.

That exemption has kept some discussions on public policy issues among a majority of the Board of Legislators behind closed doors.

Westchester Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi, declined to comment on the unfolding situation. Board spokeswoman Adrienne Sanders said Gashi was awaiting an opinion from the office of Westchester County Attorney John Nonna.

Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi is awaiting word from County Attorney John Nonna before making a statement about one-party rule on the county board. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Nonna will be reviewed court rulings and advisory opinions from the state Committee on Open Government.

A 1978 ruling from the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, could be instructive. That ruling, which involved Orange County Publications and the city of Newburgh, found that if an elected public body has just representatives from one party, that exemption no longer applied.

“Every public meeting dealing with sensitive or controversial issues could be preceded by a ‘political caucus,’ which would have no public input and the public meetings decisions on such issues would be as mere formality,” said the ruling.

Legislator Judah Holstein, D-New Rochelle, said lawmakers are awaiting an analysis for the county attorney on the issue of private party caucuses for all 17 members of the county board.

“Historically, Democrats and Republicans were able to meet in private to discuss their priorities,” said Holstein. “Now we are trying to understand how that process evolves.”

Majority Whip Shanae Williams, D-Yonkers, said she looks forward to the new configuration, without a Republican or Conservative on the board.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around not having a majority and minority party,” she said. “Though we will all be the same party, we aren’t all like-minded. We aren’t going to agree on everything. Our districts are different, and our priorities could be slightly different.”

Westchester County won’t be the first Westchester government without an opposition party.

Many local governments in Westchester are run by just one party, including Mount Vernon, Greenburgh, Ossining, Peekskill, which are all Democrat. The town of Carmel Town Board in Putnam County remains all Republican.

However, the town of Mount Pleasant, which had enjoyed GOP rule for decades, was flipped to a Democratic majority on Tuesday, with the new Mount Pleasant Board to have three Democrats and two Republicans. That could grow in 2027 when two more seats are added for the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Pleasantville. Those were created to settle a voting rights case in federal court earlier this year.

Those Rockefeller Republicans

There was a time when Westchester County Republicans in the town of Mount Pleasant were the genesis of a national brand.

They were called Rockefeller Republicans, a moderate-to-liberal faction of the party. They were named after Nelson Rockefeller, the GOP powerhouse from the Mount Pleasant hamlet of Pocantico Hills who served four terms as New York’s governor and vice-president of the United States.

That branch of the party has largely vanished, replaced with the culture wars and today’s MAGA movement, led by President Donald J. Trump, whose company still runs Trump National Westchester in the village of Briarcliff Manor.

The decline in the GOP’s Westchester County voter enrollments over the past 20 years has spiraled downward as new voters enrolled as Democrats and or in no party.

The numbers of stunning. In 2006, there were 221,733 Democrats, 142,533 Republicans and 116,552 enrolled in no party.

In 2026, there were 342,767 Democrats, up 121,000 voters, an increase of 55%. Those enrolled in no party grew 65%, up 76,000 voters, to 192,555.

Westchester Republicans, meanwhile, saw their enrollments shrink by 11,000 voters to 131,791, with their enrollments about 20% of registered voters, down from 31% in 2006.