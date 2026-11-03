Voting machines remain down at polling places throughout Westchester County, with election officials racing to determine what’s causing the machines to reject ballots that are fed into the scanners.

In a statement issued by the Westchester County Board of Elections, voters have been issued paper ballots, which have been placed in orange bags, for counting at days end. These are the same ballots that voters would fill out for the machines. Instead of putting them in the scanners, they are collected in secure bags and will be counted later in the day.

The board said they county elections workers are in communication with state elections officials to remedy the problem.

“In the meantime, voters should continue to complete their paper ballots as instructed by poll workers,” the statement said. “Ballots will be placed in designated orange emergency ballot bags, which will remain secure and monitored. These ballots will subsequently be counted in accordance with applicable election procedures.”

By 10 a.m., there were still widespread problems with the machines.

Media reports earlier this morning quoted a statement from the Board of Elections that mentioned the “thickness” of the ballots caused the problems. But the board later retracted that statement, according to NBC4 News.

Kendall Atterbury, who lives in New Castle, said she showed up at 6 a.m. at Horace Greeley High School to vote. She said she saw some voters decide not to wait for paper ballots.

“Some people didn’t have time to wait, so they walked away,” she said.

Atterbury said she heard that machines rejecting ballots.

Those whose ballots were rejected were given paper ballots. So were those waiting in line, like herself.

“The people had to vote again, and they put them in the secure bags.”

Kevin McAvey, a Bedford Democratic activist involved in the race for New York’s 17th Congressional District, urged voters to remain patient. After the election, McAvey said there needs to be a reckoning at the Westchester County Board of Elections.

“In a Congressional election as close as this one, it is of utmost importance that every Westchester resident still turns out today to vote,” he said. “And once this election in closed, I want to know who will be fired and how we can ensure this never happens again.”

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River, urged voters to remain patient and vote by paper ballot. He said officials had yet to determine if the problem was in the printed ballot or in the software that runs the scanning machines.

“There is a problem with every ballot scanner in Westchester County,” he said.

“We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting.”

Close to half of the district’s registered voters are in Westchester County. Among the district’s 562,169 enrolled voters, 40% are in Westchester, 40% are in Rockland, with 14% in Putnam, and 6% in Dutchess.