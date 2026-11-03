David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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Constance Post Reilly's avatar
Constance Post Reilly
3d

THE VOTING MACHINES THROUGHOUT WESTCHESTER WERE WORKING PERFECTLY FOR THOSE OF US WHO VOTED EARLY. NO ISSUES AT ALL!! WHY ALL OF A SUDDEN IS THERE THIS WIDESPREAD PROBLEM??

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Danielle's avatar
Danielle
3d

whats the chance this is a dirty trick from Lawler's camp?

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