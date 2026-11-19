For those of you who missed our lively discussion on the future of local journalism, we’ve produced a video in association with Evan Cardona, a New York filmmaker and videographer who shoots for the Peekskill Herald.

That evening I enjoyed learning about the pathways that Michael Balter and Regina Clarkin took to their current positions in independent local journalism in the Hudson Valley. Clarkin got her start when she founded the Peekskill Herald as a print weekly publication in 1986 during the heyday of Westchester journalism, with Gannett Westchester Rockland Newspapers the king, and slew of grassroots weeklies also thriving in their hyperlocal coverage.

That dream ended with the closure of the Herald in 2000. By 2019, Clarkin still had the journalism itch and started a local online blog, writing a story a week about her hometown. Her readers wanted more.

A year later, she put together a team, raised $7,500 in a Kickstarter campaign, and launched the non-profit Peekskill Herald, an online publication that now has a team of 10 that reports on the city, with plans to expand into the town of Cortlandt. That’s the municipality the village of Peekskill was part of until 1940 when went on its own, becoming Westchester’s sixth city.

Balter and I, who are both in our 70s, followed somewhat similar paths into journalism in the late 1970s and the early 1980s. That was during a heady time for young journalists, with rise of investigative reporting and the triumphs of Woodward and Bernstein to bring down President Richard Nixon with their Watergate reporting for the Washington Post.

There was a feeling back then that journalism could make a difference in the world. We’ve carried feeling with us through our fruitful careers, with both of us nearing 50 years in the news business.

Both Balter and I were local reporters who spent many years in the trenches of freelance journalism during a time when there was strong demand for young reporters with a hunger for news. We both began freelancing for major dailies, where editors taught you what it took to write a news story, and at alternative weeklies that encouraged young writers to shine a light on corruption in the public sphere.

Balter cut his teeth on investigate reporting at the LA Weekly, the city’s top alternative paper, while also contributing to the Los Angeles Times. I wrote for the New Haven Advocate, investigating environmental crimes, Yale University’s town-gown relations, and tax issues. I learned so much from top-notch editors while freelancing for the Boston Globe and New York Times in the 1980s, serving as a stringer on Connecticut issues for both dailies.

I arrived in Westchester in 1986 to cover White Plains City Hall for Gannett - the same year at Clarkin started her print weekly in Peekskill.

While Clarkin has landed foundation grants to support her online news site, Balter and I have launched our sites on the Substack platform, with its subscriber-based system. Balter, who launched the Croton Chronicle three years ago, has developed a fascinating hyperlocal site that focuses on the public sphere in the village of Croton-on-Hudson. It’s a community with an active political scene, with healthy debates raging over such topics as the First Amendment, housing development, and judicial ethics.

Balter like to be in the middle of it all, raising awareness on a wide range of issues, providing a platform for robust engagement, with guest editorials along with his reporting.

I started the Hudson Valley Digger in late September 2025 following my retirement from Gannett after 35 years of reporting in the lower Hudson Valley. I’m thankful to Balter for the guidance he provided at the Digger’s launch when we had breakfast one October morning at the Croton Colonial Diner, and the lovely profile of me he wrote this past August.

A year ago, Balter had long surpassed 1,000 subscribers, an aspirational goal that I set for myself, with no idea if I’d attract that many readers. He was encouraging. I stayed optimistic. And the feedback I received from readers kept me going.

If I provided revelatory content, the subscriptions came in. Eight months later, I’d gained 1,000 subscribers. By late November, the Digger is up to 1,654. You all receive my Substack emails, with free and paid subscribers amplifying the Digger’s reach by sharing stories on social media and through your networks. Thanks to you all.

I have special gratitude for the 15% of my subscribers who pay monthly or take a year’s subscription. I’d love to raise my percentage of paid subscribers. That would help ensure that the Digger has the financial backing to keep publishing stories that you will find nowhere else, stories that can make a difference in your community.