In a rebuke to Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, the Republican-controlled Putnam Legislature dove deep into the county’s overflowing surplus account to reduce the county property tax levy by 28%.

That doubled the tax reduction proposed by Byrne.

The Legislature also eliminated a proposed 9% salary hike for Byrne and transferred his office’s communications director position to the county Legislature.

The $11.5 million tax cut was made possible by using $44 million from the county’s fund balance. The surplus funds used to balance the Legislature’s 2027 budget plan account for 19% of county revenues.

Byrne had proposed using $34 million from the surplus account.

Putnam County Legislature Chairman Dan Birmingham said taxpayers deserved a major tax cut, and delivered a 28% reduction in the county tax levy. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

“For years, the county kept accumulating money, and it kept growing and growing and growing,” said Legislature Chairman Dan Birmingham, R-Southeast. “We wanted to see money returned to taxpayers’ pockets. It’s great to have a big fat fund balance. But it can also be used to provide relief to taxpayers.”

Legislator Nancy Montgomery, D-Cold Spring, the board’s lone Democrat, was mostly pleased with the spending plan, which passed unanimously. But she was furious that the panel eliminated a public health nurse’s position from the county Health Department.

“We shouldn’t be defunding the Health Department,” she said. “I’m appalled.”

Birmingham said the spending plan was sent to Byrne, who has until Nov. 8 to sign it. Byrne has line-item veto power, with the Legislature having until Nov. 15 to override any veto.

County Communications Director Chris Formisano said Byrne would carefully review the changes to the $229 million spending plan.

Formisano said cuts to the county executive’s office could derail Byrne’s earlier reorganization, which he said has saved more than $100,000.

“Arbitrary cuts to the office risk undoing those efficiencies and simply shift costs back to other departments, ultimately increasing spending rather than reducing it,” he said.

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne has until Nov. 8 to decide if he’ll issue any vetoes on the $229 million spending plan. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Formisano said Byrne was also concerned that changes to his budget proposal were not discussed before the public hearing.

“Introducing changes at the 11th hour effectively shut the public out of meaningful participation in the budget process,” said Formisano. “That is not transparency, and it is certainly not good government.”

The budget passage came six days before Election Day, with Byrne, R-Mahopac, on his heels in his race against Democrat Brett Yarris, D-Carmel and Conservative Tatiana Ibrahim, C-Kent. While Yarris has emerged as his party’s strongest county executive candidate in decades, Byrne was denied the Conservative Party line, which he had run on during his previous successful campaigns for state Assembly.

Yarris welcomes Legislature action

Yarris, who has accused Byrne of “hoarding” tax dollars in the ample fund balance account, welcomed the Legislature’s action.

“Kevin Byrne has talked about his history of tax relief while overtaxing us,” said Yarris. “What the Legislature has done shows what can be accomplished when they aren’t committed to hoarding our money. Imagine what can be done if we work together in collaboration and get things done for the people.”

Brett Yarris, the Democratic candidate for Putnam County executive, lauded the Legislature for reducing the tax levy by 28%. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

The spending plan was passed unanimously by the nine-member Legislature, which comprises 8 Republicans and 1 Democrat. Birmingham said he abstained from voting on issues involved three municipalities that are served by the law firm he works for while Legislator Erin Crowley, R-Mahopac, abstained from voting on the county Sheriff’s budget.

Formisano said the salary raise for Byrne to $191,878 was required by the Putnam County charter, which states the county executive’s salary must be the highest in the county government. Formisano said that Byrne did not seek the raise.

A local law to change that charter provision, which passed the Legislature earlier this month, has yet to be signed by Byrne.

Formisano declined to comment on whether he would apply for the newly created communications post under the county Legislature.

Birmingham, who had served as deputy county executive from 1995 to 1998 under County Executive Bob Bondi, said the county has been stockpiling surplus funds for the past decade, with the fund balance totaling $174 million in 2026, more than three times the annual tax levy.

Birmingham said using $44 million this year will reduce the fund to about $130 million – still a hefty amount. He said some of the money used in the 2027 spending plan had been assigned for certain purposes but never spent.

Byrne gets court win over Conservatives

The bad blood between Byrne and the Putnam County Conservative Committee spilled over into state Supreme Court this week.

Byrne sued the Conservatives in late October over political mailings supporting Ibrahim that criticized him for cozying up to Albany and New York City Democrats. The mailings used photographs that pictured Byrne side-by-side with Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Tatiana Ibrahim is running for Putnam County executive on the Conservative Pary line. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Byrne alleged that the photographs were manipulated images that required a disclosure on the pamphlets under New York state law.

Conservative Party counsel William Spain, who had also been the party’s county executive candidate until his withdrawal this summer, on Friday acknowledged in court that the images were manipulated. The party agreed to stop any further dissemination of the pamphlets, said attorney John Murtagh, who represented Byrne.

“It’s a win for the Byrne campaign,” said Murtagh. “And there will be another win on Tuesday night.”