The New York state Board of Elections said Tuesday that a programming error by Westchester election workers caused the widespread outage at the polls today.

The statement from Albany comes as Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins vowed to appoint a bipartisan review committee to investigate the breakdown. Meanwhile, election deniers from across the nation claimed Westchester Democrats have rigged the vote to favor Democrat Cait Conley in her bid to oust Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River.

The state Board of Elections said the programming update occurred after county elections officials had tested the voting equipment used on election day.

“A change effecting a contest in one municipality required updated election programming which was subsequently tested and deployed for early voting and for Election Day machines in that community,” said the statement. “However, Election Day machines elsewhere in the county continued to use the original programming and therefore could not recognize and accept ballot being used on Election Day.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins will name a bipartisan team to investigative the voting machine issues experienced on Election Day 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

The Hudson Valley Digger has learned that the programming change occurred in the village of Ardsley.

Numerous calls to the Westchester County Board of Elections commissioners were not returned.

Jenkins said his office will launch a bipartisan inquiry into what he called a “debacle” after the ballots are counted.

“Once these issues are resolved, I will convene a bipartisan team to conduct a thorough review of the decisions and failures that led to this debacle, determine where accountability lies and ensure that this never happens again,” he said. “Westchester County voters deserve a fair, secure and seamless election process. Today, we have fallen short of that standard. The voters deserve better, and I intend to make sure they get it.”

Lawler, whose race against Conley is one of the nation’s most closely watched contests, said that both campaigns are working cooperatively with county officials.

He said the county was setting up scanners used for the disabled at some locations that could be used for tallying ballots cast on site while others that were placed in emergency bags will be transported to the Board of Elections after polls close at 9 p.m. to be counted there.

Lawler said he expects that votes cast today will be tallied tonight.

“Every vote will be counted tonight,” he said at a press conference in Pearl River this afternoon.

Rep. Mike Lawler was on stage at Rockland Community College on May 23, 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

The state board said it was working with Westchester to deploy replacement “election media” using updated programming previously tested for early voting. While that work continues, voters are receiving their ballots as usual when they check in at their polling site, and depositing them in secure bags, with bipartisan oversight of the process.

The state said that the issues related to reading the ballots, not to the tabulations.

“Every valid vote will be counted and the established canvass, recanvass, and post-election procedures will remain in place,” the state said.

Democracy Docket, an election rights organization that has successfully sued the Trump administration over its attempts to intervene in state elections, said the snafu in Westchester created “a perfect storm” for false claims about cheating by Democrats.

“No surprise,” posted Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY. “The Democrats in NY will do anything and everything to cheat.”

Democracy Docket also reported that anti-voting activist Scott Presler had claimed Westchester officials were “literally trying to steal the election.”

Those charges, however, ring hollow, with Westchester the county that Conley needs to win by a huge margin to overcome Lawler strength in the other counties in NY-17.

With uncertainty swirling regarding when Westchester ballots get counted, it appears likely that Lawler will hold an early lead in the vote count on Election night. In 2024, Lawler won by close to 24,000 votes, rolling up pluralities of 42,000 votes in Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties while losing Westchester by about 18,000 votes.

In 2024, Lawler won 61% of the vote in Dutchess, 58% in both Putnam and Rockland counties, and 43% in Westchester. So how Lawler does in those counties, whose votes will most likely be tallied before Westchester’s are counted, will provide a window into how the races is playing out.