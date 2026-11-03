David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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Neil McCarthy's avatar
Neil McCarthy
3dEdited

The claims from Lawler supporters are bogus. The error occurred in a part of the district that favors Conley. If her partisans were trying to steal the election, the last theing they'd do is disable machines in places their vote is expected to be big. This is yet another example of the stupidity Donald Trump has bequeathed to his electorate.

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marilyn elie's avatar
marilyn elie
3d

Lawler's press conference was straight forward and factual. All ballots received prior to when a working machine was set up at a polling place will be transported by the police to the Board of Election and will be scanned in the presence of representatives from both parties. He was clear that this issue was being handled in a bipartisan way to avoid any talk of a conspiracy theory.

Marilyn Elie

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