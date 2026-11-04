David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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The Rev. Jan Nunley's avatar
The Rev. Jan Nunley
2d

David, I was an election inspector on the Plan B ballot marking device at the Peekskill Central Fire Department polling location. The Plan B machine has the assistive devices for those who need them, and it also has backup power in case the Plan A machines should fail. Of course, none of the machines had the proper software, so all the election districts had to take paper ballots and put them in the sealed orange bags, which were soon stuffed. A Board of Elections official came and, with Democrat and Republican reps observing and certifying, unsealed the orange bags and dumped the completed ballots into a blue rolling bag, which was then sealed. From that point, the ballots continued to be put in the newly resealed orange bags until an IT technician from the BOE arrived and reprogrammed the Plan B machine with the correct software. From then on, all districts sent voters with completed ballots to the Plan B machine to be entered, counted, and deposited in the sealed ballot box chamber of the Plan B machine. A police officer arrived at 9 pm to take custody of the sealed blue bag with the previously collected ballots, and I took the memory cards from all the Plan A and B machines to City Hall, per the usual procedure. Each district packed up their blue supply bags, including the other ballots in sealed orange bags, and took those to City Hall as well—again, standard procedure. For a process that had to be devised in real time, it went relatively smoothly, and all the standard protocols about having a representative from each party certify all the steps were observed. (Note: One non-standard ritual was initiated: each time a first-time voter was identified, they were celebrated with cheers and clapping.) Election inspectors are a hardy bunch, and we did our jobs well under considerable pressure.

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1 reply by David McKay Wilson
Judy Allen's avatar
Judy Allen
2d

Cheers and clapping for first-time voters in Putnam Valley too. What a great new “thing!”

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