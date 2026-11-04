With several races yet to be called in Westchester County, elections officials fed thousands of paper ballots into scanners at the Board of Elections storage warehouse in Ardsley as candidates awaited news of their fates.

It came as Westchester County recovered from the programming error that shut down electronic scanning devices countywide on Election Day. Putnam election officials, meanwhile, continue counting paper ballots to determine the county executive’s race and composition of the county Legislature.

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne held a slim lead over Democrat Brett Yarris as Putnam election officials continued to count absentee ballots. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)..

Still in question is whether Westchester Democrats will control every seat on the 17-member Westchester County Board of Legislators. Also up for grabs is the future of two of Westchester’s longest serving Republican town supervisors:

Anthony Colavita in Eastchester and Carl Fugenzi, Jr. in Mount Pleasant.

Fulgenzi’s opponent, former Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, D-Mount Pleasant, said he led by 2,300 votes with 45% of the votes counted. Abinanti said he was told the Board of Elections had eight scanning machines working in Ardsley, with two dedicated to his race against Fulgenzi.

“I’m just waiting,” said Abinanti. “We have a pretty good lead. So I’m feeling confident.”

Putnam still in play

In Putnam County, yet to be decided is the race for Putnam County executive as well as a seat on the County Legislature that could give Democrats a second seat on the 9-person board.

While Democrat Brett Yarris trailed incumbent Kevin Byrne by 600 votes, he had yet to concede. He was waiting for election officials to count estimated 1,500 absentee and mailed in ballots.

Bryne, however, was confident he would prevail. He noted that the Conservative Party had failed to derail his reelection by giving the ballot line he’d previously had to Tatiana Ibrahim. She drew about 5% of the vote.

“We overperformed with a third-party candidate to help Brett win,” said Byrne.

Putnam Democrat Brett Yarris awaits the final vote count in the race for county executive. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Yarris said he hopes the remaining ballots come his way.

“We hope it continues to shift in our direction,” he said. “We ran a campaign aimed at making things different about our local government, and I’m proud of that.”

In one of three Putnam County legislative races, Democrat Kathy Kahng, a local entrepreneur and activist, held a 13-vote lead over Joe Cunningham of Kent. A victory by Kahng would give Democrats two seats on the 9-member county Legislature. Kahng campaigned on three issues: kids, water, and taxes.

She wants to create a regional technical school for high school students to learn trade skills. With residents concerned with PFAS contamination in their drinking water, she has proposed a county program that would fund low-cost carbon filters for homeowners.

She also wants Putnam to seek more funding from New York state to promote downtown commercial areas in her district.

“We’re waiting for the absentee and mail-in ballots to get counted,” she said. “I’m thinking positively and looking forward to serving my constituents in Kent and Patterson.”

Westchester Board of Legislators

The make-up at the Westchester Board of Legislators stood at 15 Democrats, 1 Republican and a Conservative this year before Tuesday’s vote, and the huge turnout by Westchester Democrats.

Republican incumbent, Jimmy Nolan, R-Yonkers, a city of Yonkers sanitation worker, was trailing NAACP President Kiska Skipper by 59% to 41%. The Conservative incumbent, Minority Leader Margaret Cunzio, C-Thornwood, was trailing Fordham Professor Michael Peppard, D-Pleasantville, by 57% to 41%.

In Eastchester, Cat Sayles, a Democrat, held a narrow lead over Anthony Colavita in unofficial results, up by 51% to 48%.

The future leadership in the town of Yorktown undecided as well, with Democrat Jann Mirchandani holding a narrow lead over incumbent Republican Supervisor Ed Lachterman.

On the state level, it appears that Joe Rand, a Nyack Democrat, has ousted state Sen. Bill Webber, while Dutchess County Legislator Lisa Kaul, D-Poughkeepsie, has unseated state Sen. Rob Rolison, R-Poughkeepsie, whose district runs south into Philipstown in Putnam County, according to unofficial returns.