Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Peekskill on Thursday to boost the Congressional campaign of Democrat Cait Conley, the US Army vet and national security official trying to oust Rep. Mike Lawler, one of Hochul’s harshest critics.

The lovefest in the packed northern Westchester campaign office brought together Hochul, Conley, state Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Lewisboro, Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, D-Ossining, and Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie to energize the roomful of volunteers in the final push of the 2026 campaign.

Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Peekskill on Oct. 29 to boost the campaign of Cait Conley, D-New Castle, who seeks to oust Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River, in New York’s 17th Congressional District. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

The event concluded with Hochul and Conley huddling one of the office’s rooms for phone banking, as they were all smiles chatting with voters.