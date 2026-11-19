After weeks of weaving hardwood branches, our Stars of Hope exhibit from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will light up the trees at Westchester County’s Winter Wonderland Festival at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

Join us this weekend for Novemberfest, a four-day holiday market with 80 vendors and the opportunity to walk through the county park in Valhalla to see Santa and experience this year’s light show. Be sure to stop by the St. Mark’s tent to say hello and check out our supply of stars for your outdoor holiday decorating, or to top your Christmas tree.

The St. Mark’s “Bright Morning Star” light show debuts Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Winter Wonderland Novemberfest, which runs from Nov. 19 to 22. You can see Santa, shopping at vendors, listening to live music, and spend some time with the stars in the oak and Norway maple grove. Our St. Mark’s team made 80 stars for the show. (Photo: Marlene Sauer)

This year, we’ll have 80 stars high up in the red oaks and Norway maples, double the number we had last year.

This season for the Stars of Hope makes the seventh year I’ve headed up the project, which began at White Plains Ski Club in Waitsfield, Vermont in the depths of the COVID pandemic in 2020. The club is located in the Mad River Valley, where these five-pointed stars are ubiquitous, fueled by the local Chamber of Commerce’s campaign to draw the community together with a symbol that has resonated with communities dating back 5,000 years to the Babylonians.

Ancient Greeks embraced the pentagram. New England farmers since the 18th century have fastened them to barns as a symbol of good luck. The five-pointed star is on the national flags of Morocco and Ethiopia. Christians have embraced the pentagram as well, with star serving as the outlines of the human body, depicting the five wounds of Christ at his crucifixion. In his last spoken words in the Bible, Jesus declares that he’s “the bright morning star.”

The stars shone in front of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Mount Kisco in December, 2025. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

We made them for St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in the Hyde Park hamlet of Staatsburg during the pandemic. Then I brought them to St. Mark’s in Mount Kisco in 2024, where we’ve had a line of stars out front on East Main Street during the holiday season since then.

They’ll be shining in Dutchess County this year at St. Margaret’s and at St. James Episcopal Church in Hyde Park.

We’re also returning to the Gazebo on South Moger Avenue in Mount Kisco this year, with five stars to be installed as part of the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce’s downtown holiday lights.

Looking for wood

Each fall I’m on the lookout for branches to weave. This year I found them throughout the region. In upstate New York, I scavenged branches from blown-down oaks along the New York State Thruway in Saratoga in September. Other branches came from the woods behind a friends’ homes on Mount Kisco, Bedford, and New Canaan, Connecticut.

This year, we scrapped the incandescent lights we’d used in previous years for LED lights we procured at Home Depot, which use about 80% less energy.

I made many of the stars in the Stars Studio in my garage. We also had a workshop at St. Mark’s, with parishioners and friends coming to weave the wood, with a couple from St. Bartholomew’s Church in Manhattan taking the train up to join in the fun.

The Rev. Kyle Martindale joined Mary Lynn Windsor to weave a star at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Mount Kisco on Nov. 7. The final branch can be tricky. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Weaving the branches makes the stars sturdy, an apt metaphor for our outreach through the arts at St. Mark’s, as we connect with our community through hosting Candlelight Concerts, the Northern Star Quilters’ Guild Festival, Mount Kisco Arts Council events, and St. Mark’s Ballroom dances.

We’ll have a tent at the Kensico Dam Plaza, so stop by to see the stars we have for sale, which range from 14-inch tree-toppers for your Christmas tree to outdoor stars from 4 to 6 feet high with lights that look great during the holiday season. The small stars are $20 while the bigger ones can range from $40 to $60.

If anyone is interested in a star and are unable to make it to Kensico, you can reach me at 914-217-5600.