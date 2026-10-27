House Speaker Mike Johnson stopped in Rockland County a week before Election Day to boost Rep. Mike Lawler’s bid for a third term, sending a message that voters shouldn’t pay attention to national polling that shows Republicans on the brink of losing their narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Johnson’s arrival came as Lawler, R-Pearl River, and his Democratic opponent, Cait Conley, D-New Castle, raised questions over campaign financing in the race. Johnson estimated it would be among the most expensive in the nation, with as much as $60 million to be spent in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

It’s one of the races in a swing district that pundits say will determine the fate of Johnson’s continued leadership. The district comprises Rockland and Putnam counties, Westchester north of White Plains, and three towns in southern Dutchess.

Lawler and Johnson, who were accompanied by fellow GOP House members Jimmy Petronis, R-Florida, and Brett Guthrie, R-Kentucky, spoke in the driveway of an Orangeburg home that was once the abode of Lawler campaign manager Ciro Riccardi’s grandparents. They delivered remarks to a sizable gaggle of local and national reporters from a podium festooned with a Lawler-style lawn sign touting Conley as “Virginia’s Own.” That’s a piece of Lawler’s messaging about the home still owned by Conley, a US Army veteran and former US national security official, in Washington, D.C.’s Virginia suburbs.

Rep. Mike Lawler, left, spoke with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, on Oct. 27 on Orangeburg. Standing to Johnson’s right in Rockland County Executive Ed Day. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Johnson, who said he has 21 more districts to visit by Nov. 3, predicted Lawler would win reelection, despite polls that show both Conley and Lawler neck-and-neck, and the Cook Political Report calling the race a “toss-up.”

“Everybody around America is watching this election,” said Johnson. “It will be one of the most expensive races in the history of Congress. Because the stakes are so very high, I’m so grateful that even though it’s officially listed as a toss-up election, crazy as that is, Mike Lawler is going to be elected once again.”

Johnson said Lawler has played an important role in forging consensus within the Republican caucus. There are currently 218 Republicans, an independent who caucuses with the GOP, and 214 Democrats.

Johnson arrived in Rockland County just three days after House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries, D-Brooklyn, stumped for Conley in Peekskill.

Waiting on the Strait of Hormuz

With polling indicating voters are unhappy with the current economy, with its high gasoline and grocery prices, Johnson predicted a turnaround is just around the corner, once Donald Trump’s war in Iran gets settled.

“The economic conditions are in place for the economy to take off like a rocket,” Johnson said. “I believe that’s going to happen in very short order when the Strait of Hormuz is reopened in Iran. There’s an after-effect of us making sure that the largest state sponsor of terrorism does not have a nuclear weapon. That’s why gas prices are too high right now, but that will change.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the US economy is about to “take off like a rocket.” (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Johnson said voters should not focus on recent polling that shows a Blue Wave building for Nov. 3.

“It feels like 2024 to us,” said Johnson. “The polling is wrong. They are trying to suppress and depress Republican turnout in the elections. The polling has underestimated the Republican vote by an average of 4 percent. Don’t believe the polls. People are not responding to polls anymore in increasing numbers.”

Johnson touted Lawler’s role in winning passage of what the GOP called the One Big Beautiful Bill, which delivered substantial tax cuts for the wealthy, and cut taxes on Social Security, overtime and tips. That’s also the bill that paid for the tax cuts with new regulations on eligibility for Medicaid health insurance that’s expected to reduce future health care spending by an estimated $1 trillion over the next decade.

“When everybody is running around with their hair on fire and there’s lot of division, I brought Mike in as the secret weapon to help negotiate the final product,” said Johnson. “Because he is so effective for New York and America, we’ve had an extraordinary record.”

He said Lawler played a crucial role in bringing the caucus together.

“Every one of those victories was delivered because Mike Lawler was in the room, making it happen,” said Johnson.

Lawler has walked a tightrope during this race, welcoming President Donald Trump to Rockland County for a rally in May, while pointing out occasions when he voted against bills proposed by the administration. On Monday, he channeled Trump by donning an apron and serving food at a McDonald’s franchise in Haverstraw, much like Trump did at a franchise in Bucks County, Pennsylvania during the final weeks of the 2024 campaign.

Ramapo Deputy Supervisor Brendel Logan-Charles, a Democrat, stood behind Lawler and Johnson at the press conference. She backs Lawler, a Pearl River Republican. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

When it came time for Lawler to speak, he lashed out at Conley, the US Army veteran who moved to a rental home in New Castle in 2025 to launch her political career. He called her “Carpetbagging Cait Conley,” and criticized her for keeping her Virginia home while renting in New Castle.

“She wants to represent this community but wouldn’t give up her residence in Virginia,” said Lawler. “That matters to many families in Rockland and Westchester because they want a representative who understands their property tax bill, which is usually the biggest one they get all year.”

Lawler touted the tax bill, and the quadrupling of the cap of the deductibility of state and local taxes from $10,000 to $40,000. He criticized Conley for backing the original legislation, which would have eliminated the cap in 2026.

“That stance would have resulted in millionaires and billionaires getting the biggest benefits,” Lawler said.

Emails and calls to the Conley campaign over two days were not returned.

Westchester County Democratic Committee Chair Suzanne Berger said Conley is well aware of the affordability crisis in New York. She said Conley pays income taxes and sales taxes while the rent Conley is charged provides funds for her landlord to pay the home’s property taxes.

She said Conley should not be singled out for renting her home – as do tens of thousands of voters in the 17th Congressional District. In Rockland County, US Census reports that about 33% of county residents are renters.

“Members of Congress represent renters too,” said Berger. “People are concerned about the cost of housing – and that’s housing that they own or rent.”

Campaign finance concerns in NY-17

Democrat Cait Conley will speak on Oct. 27 about the perils of dark money in politics with the of the End Citizens United, a political action committee. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Campaign finance issues emerged as a concern from both camps on Tuesday. Conley attended a town hall meeting Tuesday evening in Nanuet with Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, a political action committee dedicated to eradicating dark money from the political system.

ECU said that Lawler “has a long history of taking money from corporations and special interests and then using his votes to protect them as they raise prices on families in the district.” Lawler is among 20 incumbents targeted by the group under its “Most Corrupt Politicians” list in 2026.

The group noted that Lawler has taken $875,000 in corporate political action committee funding since 2022. The group also noted the campaign committee for Lawler, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, has received $1.1 million from individual and PACS from the finance industry.

Dark money, Lawler and immigration

Lawler, meanwhile, raised questions about a mailing from the American Forge Coalition, an advocacy group espousing positions from the political right, which advocates for building the border wall, more deportations, tariffs on cheap imports. It arrived in NY-17 homes on Oct. 23 and 24, according to the Lawler campaign.

Its website comes straight from the MAGA playbook embraced by President Trump.

Lawler, whoever, said his team believes the group, which has failed to register as a political action committee with the Federal Election Commission, is actually a dark money group funded by Democrats intent on convincing Republicans that Lawler is too moderate.

Lawler said one mailing mispresented his position on immigration, saying that he supported amnesty for 1.3 million undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes. He said the FEC has no record of the group, and no filing of an independent expenditure for Conley’s campaign.

“It claimed that I’m for amnesty, which I am not, for criminal illegal immigrants,” said Lawler. “Somebody is spending real money in the last weeks of the election and lying about my position. They won’t say who they are. There’s nobody to my right on the ballot. You can figure out who comes out ahead if voters stay home. And voter suppression is illegal.”

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River, is seeking re-election for a third term. He was joined at the press conference by Rockland County Executive Ed Day, to his right. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Lawler said his campaign reached out to the US Department of Justice, which referred to matter to the FBI.

Lawler’s camp says that the mailing’s headline – “Mike Lawler Put Us at Risk” – represents a call to vote against him on Nov. 3. That would require the group to disclose its spending. Lawler campaign manager Ciro Riccardi has called on Conley to condemn the mailing.

He said it was similar to attacks from the political right against him in the waning days of the 2024 campaign. The campaign said the flyer resembles one designed for Save Western Culture in 2024, using the same photo of Lawler.