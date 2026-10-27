David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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Michelle Celarier's avatar
Michelle Celarier
Oct 28

If Trump can force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, why is he waiting until AFTER the election? Wouldn't it be better to have gas prices come down before then? These republicans make no sense at all.

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All Politix is Local's avatar
All Politix is Local
Oct 27

Johnson neglected to say why this is such an expensive election: Musk is pouring money into the district like a drunken Lotto winner buying drinks for the crowd.

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