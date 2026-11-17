On a rainy early November morning, Greenburgh Public Works Commissioner Frank Morabito hopped into his black town-owned Chevrolet Tahoe and headed out on Old Sprain Road in Ardsley.

There was no license plate visible on the front of the vehicle assigned to Morabito nor was one visible on the back of the SUV. In the metropolitan region, such vehicles are known as “ghost cars,” known for their ability to evade license plate readers and electronic readers on local streets, toll roads, and bridges.

The Hudson Valley Digger asked the state Department of Motor Vehicles for the requirements for plates on vehicles owned by individuals and municipalities.

The rear plate on Greenburgh DPW Commissioner Frank Morabito’s town-owned vehicle was not visible on Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Said DMV spokesman Tim O’Brien: “New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law requires license plates on the front and back of cars for all vehicles. Driving without a license plate is punishable by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $200.”

He said fines were higher for plates that were covered up to make them illegible.

“For an obscured or covered plate, the fine is $100 to $500,” said O’Brien.

Haber speaks out on Morabito plates

Grenburgh Councilwoman Joy Haber spoke at the Town Board meeting on May 12, 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Town Councilwoman Joy Haber said Morabito needs to put license plates that are visible on the Tahoe if they are required by state law.

“I have not seen the vehicle that Commissioner Morabito drives,” Haber said. “If there is a structural justification for the license plates being partially obscured, but conforming to DMV rules, that is one thing. However, if there is an actual violation, it has to be ascertained and remedied immediately. This applies to any Greenburgh Town staff who operate a town-owned vehicle.”

Morabito, who has a dual appointment as public works commissioner and building inspector, will earn $265,000 a year from the town of Greenburgh in 2026. He also has a third public job as part-time building inspector in Greenburgh’s village of Elmsford for $7,500-a-month, at a rate of $90,000 a year, making him one of New York state’s highest paid public employees.

Morabito did not respond to email messages seeking comment.

Frank Morabito, left, speaks with Councilman Francis Sheehan at the Elmsford Little League Field. Sheehan supports Morabito’s $7,500-a-month part-time job with the village of Elmsford. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the town’s chief administrative officer, said he was told by Town Attorney Joe Danko that Morabito had plates on the Tahoe, but they were obscured so you can’t see them very well.

In a Nov. 16 email to Feiner obtained by the Digger, Danko said the trim around the license plate partially obscured it.

“I did not say the license plate ‘is not visible,’ which would imply a 100% obstruction,” wrote Danko. “I said the trim of the car makes it harder to see and therefore not as visible.”

The front plate on Greenburgh DPW Commissioner Frank Morabito’s car was not visible on Nov. 13, 2026. The car is equipped with push bumpers in the front. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Danko, who serves as the media contact for Greenburgh Town Hall, did not respond to emails or phone messages. Neither did Town Council members Ellen Hendrickx, Francis Sheehan and Gina Jackson.

Feiner said town vehicles should all have license plates. He also wants them to be marked as town vehicles, especially those driven by town employees, who like Morabito, drive their town cars home at night. Morabito’s Tahoe has no town markings and lacked visible license plates on Nov. 13.

“If it’s not marked, there’s a temptation to go anywhere on trips that aren’t associated with government business, and nobody will catch you,” Feiner said.

Morabito’s department oversees the town’s fleet of vehicles, which includes cars, trucks, and sanitation trucks to pick up garbage for about 50,000 residents. Morabito’s concern with employee use of town vehicles led to the installation of inside cameras to monitor employees on the road, said Feiner.

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner wants all town vehicles to be marked as municipal vehicles. DPW Commissioner Frank Morabito’s Chevy Tahoe has no such markings. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

He said that Morabito had exempted himself from that policy.

“Morabito, to his credit, put cameras in cars, but the same policies should also apply to him,” said Feiner, who does not have a town-issued car. “Some employees are angry. They are complaining. They feel like they are being spied upon.”

School bus cameras in Greenburgh

Without visible license plates, drivers like Morabito won’t be ticketed by school bus cameras installed on school buses that identify motorists who don’t stop for blinking red lights, or cameras that record vehicles that don’t stop for red lights at intersections.

Vehicles without visible plates can also avoid school-zone speed cameras, and those cameras installed on bridges and toll roads to charge motorists who lack E-Z Pass transponders.

Four school districts in Greenburgh have the bus cameras through Westchester County’s School Bus Stop Arm Safety Camera Program, according to a 2025 press release. They are Greenburgh, Ardsley, Irvington and Tarrytown, where Morabito resides.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, center front with camera, took a selfie at a Peekskill rally on Oct. 29, 2026 for Congressional candidate Cait Conley. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

In 2024, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to allow Greenburgh to install red light cameras at Old Army Road and Ardsley Road in Edgemont and at East Hartsdale Ave. and Rockledge in Hartsdale, according to published reports. Feiner said he expects those cameras will be installed later this year or early in 2027.

He said the town is also considering seeking state permission to install speed cameras at certain trouble spots around town.

Ghost cars are a major concern for Hochul, who is early May announced her administration’s week-long “Operation Plate Check” on New York highways. At the time, New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Altering, concealing or using fake or fraudulent license plates is a deliberate attempt to evade responsibilities on our roadways. These violations are not just about avoiding tolls - they can hinder law enforcement and put the public safety at risk.”