David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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Fred Polvere's avatar
Fred Polvere
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There is nothing that gives me more joy than seeing Lawler lose. He supported all things Trumpian and then tried to explain that away. It was always dishonest and hurt his constituents.

Mike - You cannot fool all the people all the time.

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Ben's Citizen Journal
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However, important context was offered during campaign season via the reporters at The Lever. Conley's campaign was a project of oligarchs and K Street consultants, carefully designed for public consumption but with significant reason to believe it is meant to advance their interests.

The Lever, Apr. 24, 2025, "The New Democratic Machine — And The Billionaires Behind It"

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