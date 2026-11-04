Combat vet Cait Conley’s improbable pathway to the US House of Representatives climaxed near midnight Tuesday, not long after two-term Rep. Mike Lawler called to concede the race.

She burst onto the stage at the Infinity Club in Pleasantville, extended her arms to embrace the room, and leapt up and down to soak in the applause.

The daughter of a Peekskill postal worker who devoted her life to serving her country in the US Army in overseas combat missions and stint in the White House, had defeated Lawler. He’s the Rockland political boss and national media darling whose coalition of Republicans, Orthodox Jews, and disenchanted Democrats could not overcome Conley’s enthusiastic campaign, and the weight of anti-Trump fervor that swept the country on Nov.3.

While an estimated 25,000 votes remained uncounted in Westchester from Tuesday’s countywide ballot scanner meltdown, the results from Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess municipalities in New York’s 17th Congressional District, along with Westchester’s stunning early voting results, proved too much for Lawler to overcome.

Cait Conley defeated Rep. Mike Lawler on Nov. 3, 2026. She spoke to followers at the Infinity Club in Pleasantville, (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Instead of waiting for days for final Westchester numbers, it was clear by around 11 p.m. that Conley had ridden the 2026 Democratic blue wave to victory in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

“We did it!” said Conley. “What we built here was part of a movement that we saw carry the country tonight. We took back the House!”

Conley said the nation deserves a brighter future.

“It’s an America where we will never stop pursuing forming that more perfect union,” she said. “It’s an America where when you work hard, you can get ahead, an America where the American dream is real for every child, regardless of the color of their skin, who they love, who they pray to, or what zip code they live in.”

Cait Conley soaked in the applause at her victory celebration in Pleasantville following her victory over Rep. Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th Congressional District. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

The race played out in a region that rode the Blue Wave sweeping the country, with voters concerned with skyrocketing gasoline prices and utility bills, insecurity over health care costs, along with the war in Iran that could be on the brink of escalation.

Since 2024, Lawler had made known his interest in running for governor in 2026. But he backed away from that bid to seek a third term, with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman taking on what became his unsuccessful fight to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

For Lawler, R-Pearl River, the race was a tightrope between his fealty to President Donald Trump, and his ability to work across party lines with House Democrats. Lawler campaigned on his success in forging a plan to quadruple the deductibility of state and local taxes, his support for Trump’s deportation policies, and calls for a revival of the Indian Point nuclear complex in Buchanan.

Rep. Mike Lawler, who joined President Donald Trump at a Rockland County rally in May, became a lightning rod for the anti-Trump fervor that has swept the region. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Trump posted on X on Tuesday afternoon, backing Lawler in a post that received 20,000 likes. But that post also had 1,800 comments, almost all of which were negative. Lawler had become a lightning rod for anti-Trump loathing.

Lawler had seen the returns. There was no pathway to victory.

“When all of the votes are counted tomorrow in Westchester, it will be pretty clear that we will be short,” said Lawler at the Pearl River Hilton. “It’s something I have not been afforded in any of my elections, a concession on election night. I fundamentally believe it’s the right to do.”

Unofficial results showed that Conley had come within 850 votes of Lawler in Putnam County, where Lawler had enjoyed a plurality of more than 10,000 votes two years ago. In Lawler’s home county of Rockland, where he served as chairman of the Rockland County Republican Committee, Conley had held her own, down by about 10,000 votes two years after Lawler swept the county with a lead of close to 26,000 votes.

In Westchester, incomplete early tallies showed Conley with a commanding lead, before many of the votes in Democrat-rich Westchester were counted.

Her road to victory

Conley announced her candidacy in March 2025, deciding to enter what became a crowded field of Hudson Valley Democrats. She had a sparkling resume: a decorated US Army veteran with combat mission in several overseas war zones, degrees from West Point, Harvard and MIT, along with a stint on the National Security Council as a director of counterterrorism.

She moved to Westchester in early 2025 to launch her bid. Conley, who grew up in Orange County, stressed her Hudson Valley roots to counter attacks from Lawler that she was a carpetbagger without any ties to the district. Then people met Conley, and they liked her. She used her leadership skills she developed during her four years in West Point and 16 years in active duty to craft a political organization that resonated with voters.

Conley’s ground troops made 700,000 calls and knocked on the doors of 350,000 voters.

“We did it by reaching people, showing people how much this might matter, leading by example, showing them that democracy does not defend itself,” she told her followers. “That is what you did. That victory does not happen without the more than 3,000 volunteers.”

She thanked the volunteers who answered the call.

“I’ve asked you throughout this to show courage, to recognize the moment and understand that we have a responsibility in this time to fight for our country, like the generations before us have,” she said. “And you answered that call. We showed this district a level of love and tenacity that it has not seen before, and because of that, we won.”

South Salem resident Karen Conti, who attended Conley’s victory party, said she was drawn to the Conley campaign by the candidate’s intellect and sense of fairness. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Up by the stage Tuesday night, South Salem Democrat Karen Conti said Conley had won her over with her intelligence and values.

“I liked her intellect, her sense of fairness, and her drive,” Conti said. “She was a gift to us. Once in Washington, I don’t think she will be afraid to take a stand.”

Donna Killian Sorkin, of Goldens Bridge, said the 2026 race was the first time she’d become involved in a campaign. She was drawn to Conley’s dedication and honesty.

“She walked the walk,” said Sorkin. “She was direct, honest, and genuine. I felt like she had our best interests in mind. She had the leadership qualities we need in Washington.”