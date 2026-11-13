A backroom deal in Elmsford Village Hall, which has yet to be put in writing, gave Greenburgh Department of Public Works Commissioner Frank Morabito a $7,500-a-month gig conducting building inspections for the village, the Hudson Valley Digger has learned.

Elmsford Village Administrator Doug Finch said the deal was struck in private executive session in June or July. The agreement was never voted on in public, according to Board of Trustees minutes and a review of the video recordings of those meetings.

Morabito also serves as the town of Greenburgh’s building inspector, in a dual appointment that will bring Morabito $265,000 this year. Morabito’s moonlighting in Elmsford will push his annual public salary to $310,000 in 2026, which will include six months of work for Elmsford.

If he works every month of 2027, Morabito will earn $355,000, making him one of Westchester County’s highest paid public employees.

“It was a decision made in executive session,” said Finch. “There is nothing in writing.”

I asked Morabito about his side-hustle Friday morning at the town of Greenburgh Public Works yard on Old Sprain Road in Elmsford, where sanitation trucks queued up for their daily rounds during a rain squall.

Greenburgh Public Works Commissioner Frank Morabito, left, speaks with Town Councilman Francis Sheehan at the Elmsford Little League Field. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Morabito was too busy to explain how he was able to adequately perform the duties of his three public jobs.

“It’s f***ing raining out, and I’ve got all these guys around,” he said. “I’ve got to go.”

Then he drove off in a black SUV, without license plates on the front or back bumper.

His dual appointment in Greenburgh in March sparked controversy when the Town Board appointed him to run both departments. At the time, Supervisor Paul Feiner opposed the hiring, fearing that the town administration would be stretched too thin with Morabito’s double-duty at a time when the building department had several vacancies to fill.



Not a problem for Morabito, who also serves as deputy chief of the Tarrytown Fire Department.

Since July, Morabito has also worked regularly at a part-time building inspector for the village of Elmsford, one of the six villages within the town of Greenburgh. For $7,500-a-month, Morabito conducted three inspections in July, nine in August, 10 in September, and five through Oct. 9, according to village records.

A Freedom of Information request seeking copies of Morabito’s inspection reports was closed on Nov. 10 without the village explaining why it had denied disclosure of those documents. That denial is on appeal with Village Administrator Finch.

Greenburgh DPW Commissioner Frank Morabito drove from the Greenburgh Public Works on the morning of Nov. 13 in a black SUV without license plates on its front or back bumpers. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Village Clerk Antoinette Fiorenza, in response to the FOIL request, stated that Morabito had earned $27,692 from the village since 2023. But she declined to respond to a request for the dates and amounts of each payment.

Morabito’s $90k Elmsford gig

Finch, in his first year at the helm, said that Morabito began working for the village following the retirement of Antonio Capicotto, who had served as village engineer, plumbing inspector and fire inspector while administering the Elmsford Building Department.

Morabito worked for 11 years in the Elmsford Building Department before coming to the town of Greenburgh in 2023.

“Frank is helping us out in the interim,” said Finch. “We will be creating a building inspector position. Frank was gracious enough to help us out.”

Finch said Morabito’s employment with the village is open-ended.

“There is no specific time frame,” said Finch.

Elmsford Village Manager Douglas Finch said there’s no end date to Frank Morabito’s appointment to the village Building Department. He appeared at the Nov. 9 Elmsford Village Board meeting. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

A review of Elmsford Village Board agendas from Jan. 1 through October show that Capicotto last attended a board meeting in June. Morabito began conducting inspections for the village on July 8, records show. There was no resolution to appoint Morabito on any board agenda in 2026.

But Elmsford Trustee David Signor gave a shout out to Morabito and two others working for the village’s Building Department at the board’s July 20 meeting, after the Greenburgh public works commissioner began moonlighting in Elmsford.

“Thank you to Shaun and Denis who have been working hard in the department and welcome back to Frank Morabito,” said Signor.

Feiner wants policy on second jobs

After the Digger had verified Morabito’s outside employment in Elmsford, Feiner said it was time for the town to establish a town policy on second jobs.

“Anyone who has a second job should have to notify the Town Board, and agree to certain conditions,” said Feiner. “They shouldn’t use their town car to get to their second job and shouldn’t be doing that work during business hours.”

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner spoke at the Town Board meeting on May 12, 2026. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Feiner said he prefers a system that would be similar to the arrangement Greenburgh Assessor Edye McCarthy has worked out with the town and the village of Sleepy Hollow, where she also serves as assessor. Feiner said McCarthy informed the Town Board of her outside work and pledged to only conduct Sleepy Hollow business outside of regular business hours at Town Hall.

Feiner is concerned that Morabito has failed to fill vacant positions in his departments. Eight of 32 positions in the Highway unit remain unfilled while 3 of 14 in Public Works administration are vacant, including deputy commissioner. So are 6 of 13 positions in the Building Department, according to Feiner’s proposed 2027 budget. These vacant jobs, which were all funded in 2026 budget, remain in the proposed spending plan.

“There are so many vacancies in the building and public works,” said Feiner. “How can we operate our town with so many vacancies?”

Councilman Francis Sheehan, who runs a weekly meeting with several department heads, said he knew of Morabito’s side job in Elmsford, which he said “was cleared” by Greenburgh Town Attorney Joe Danko.

Danko, who was designated the town’s media contact by the Town Board, did not respond to questions seeking comment.

Town Councilman Francis Sheehan said Greenburgh had an agreement with the village of Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams that would allow Frank Morabito to return to work their parttime in times of need. (Photo: David McKay Wilson)

Sheehan said Greenburgh had an agreement with Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams after the town poached Morabito from Elmsford to run the town’s Building Department in 2023.

“When we stole Frank from Elmsford where he was their building inspector, we assured Mayor Williams that if they needed him at times, Frank would be able to help out as long as it did not interfere with town of Greenburgh responsibilities,” said Sheehan. “It doesn’t.”

Sheehan, however, said he was troubled by the Digger’s probe into Morabito’s job in Elmsford.

“I find it troubling you are continuing to target someone who gives his heart and soul and sweat to his outstanding work instead of targeting those NOT doing their job,” Sheehan wrote in a text message.

Morabito has yet to respond to emailed questions, asking when during the day he has conducted his building inspections in Elmsford.

While Sheehan said that Morabito notified the town attorney, at least two members of the Town Board were not notified by Morabito. Supervisor Feiner said he had heard rumors about Morabito’s side gig in Elmsford, but had not been informed of his other municipal job. Town Councilwoman Joy Haber said she was unaware of Morabito’s job in Elmsford.

Councilwomen Ellen Hendrickx and Gina Jackson declined comment.

David Hecht, a longtime Elmsford resident who chairs the Elmsford Board of Education, said Morabito was “well-respected by everybody in the community.”

Hecht noted that there’s a history in Elmsford of village building inspectors doing inspections for other municipalities. He said he could understand an emergency appointment for a sudden vacancy. But he questioned how the village hired Morabito without action by the Village Board.

“With the school board, we have resolutions when someone is hired,” he said.

He also wondered if Morabito was driving his town-issued vehicle to his Elmsford inspections.

“Taxpayers of Greenburgh are paying for the fuel, insurance, and taking on the liability,” said Hecht. “I don’t think that’s an unreasonable question for a taxpayer to have answered.”