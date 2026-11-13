David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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NY Nanny's avatar
NY Nanny
9h

EXCELLENT WORK. Thanks for a really great expose.

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Emily Feiner's avatar
Emily Feiner
4hEdited

The Nyack Building Inspector has a similar sweetheart deal with Cornwall.

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