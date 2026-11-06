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Westchester vote count nears end as Nolan awaits fate in race to determine if Westchester County board will be all-Democrat in 2027
Abinanti elected as first-ever Democratic Town Supervisor in GOP stronghold of Mount Pleasant
4 hrs ago
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David McKay Wilson
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Late ballot count to determine if Westchester Dems control all 17 county board seats and fate of long-time GOP supervisors Colavita and…
Putnam awaits final county on county executive’s race and close legislative contest
Nov 4
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David McKay Wilson
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Cait Conley rides the Blue Wave in a campaign of “love and tenacity” to triumph over Rep. Mike Lawler in a bruising campaign for NY-17
Lawler concedes election night with an estimated 25,000 votes still to be counted in Democrat-rich Westchester County.
Nov 4
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David McKay Wilson
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Programming error caused glitch in Westchester voting machines, says state Board of Elections
Westchester County elections officials remain mum on computer breakdown
Nov 3
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David McKay Wilson
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Voting machines snafu in Westchester has voting machines down countywide as voters given paper ballots
Westchester election officials still haven’t determined the cause of the breakdown
Nov 3
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David McKay Wilson
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Mike Lawler’s Election Eve pitch promotes a lie about Cait Conley
Lawler says that Conley, who has resided in New Castle for close to two years, doesn’t live here.
Nov 2
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David McKay Wilson
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October 2026
Kathy Hochul on Cait Conley in NY-17: “She is the bad-ass we need in Washington.”
Hochul came to Peekskill to boost Cait Conley’s campaign in her bid to oust Rep. Mike Lawler in NY-17.
Oct 30
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David McKay Wilson
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Putnam Legislature doubles County Exec Byrne’s proposed tax cut, with 28% reduction in county taxes for 2027
The revised budget goes to Byrne for his signature, six days before Byrne’s re-election bid in a spirited three-way contest.
Oct 29
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David McKay Wilson
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House Speaker Mike Johnson stumps for Lawler in Rockland in final week of NY-17 Congressional fight in race that’s still a toss-up
Johnson, R-Louisiana, arrived in NY-17 three days after House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries appeared with Democrat Cait Conley in Peekskill.
Oct 27
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David McKay Wilson
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What’s next for local news? Join us tonight at a journalist roundtable at Hendrick Hudson Free Library
Digger founder David McKay Wilson joins Croton Chronicle founder Michael Balter and Peekskill Herald Editor Regina Clarkin to discuss the new world of…
Oct 27
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David McKay Wilson
The Hudson Valley Digger, in its first year, has kept accountability journalism alive. Consider a paid subscription.
The Digger has 1,528 subscribers, with 15% of them paying for the content. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support more digging.
Oct 12
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David McKay Wilson
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Westchester pushes back against Greenburgh DPW’s flood mitigation work, conducted on county property without permission
Westchester threatens to charge Greenburgh for work it conducted in Fulton Park after the town cleaned out Manhattan Brook without seeking county…
Oct 8
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David McKay Wilson
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© 2026 David McKay Wilson
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