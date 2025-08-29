David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

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Subscribe to David McKay Wilson - Hudson Valley Digger

I'm a veteran NY journalist who has written about the public sphere in the Lower Hudson Valley for 40 years, with 35 years at Gannett. I write about public policy, politics, the arts, and travel.

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